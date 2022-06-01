All you need to know about FIFA World Cup trophy tour of Pakistan

The most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, the original FIFA World Cup is all set to arrive in Pakistan on June 7.

The solid-gold trophy was originally scheduled to arrive in capital city, Islamabad on June 7, however, due to ongoing political tension, it will now arrive in Lahore on the same date.

Pakistan is one of the 51 countries that this year’s FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will visit. Together with FIFA, Coca-Cola is aiming to visit all 211 FIFA member associations by 2030.

FIFA World Cup winner and legendary defender Christian Karembeu will accompany the trophy, providing fans in Pakistan with an opportunity to see the iconic silverware.

“The trophy will arrive in Lahore on June 7, 2022, and it is an extraordinary opportunity for fans to see football’s most celebrated prize up close,” said the organizers.

The trophy will arrive in the capital city of Punjab from Uzbekistan and stay in the country for one day.

After a welcome ceremony at the airport, there will be an event for stakeholders and sponsors in the afternoon and a public concert later in the evening.

This will be the second visit of the FIFA World Cup trophy to Pakistan. The country was also a destination for the trophy tour before the 2018 World Cup.

Earlier, the trophy tour was kicked off on May 12 with a first-stop event in Dubai, where former winners Iker Casillas and Kaká came together to send the original FIFA World Cup Trophy on its journey around the world ahead of the tournament later this year.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is awarded to the winners of the World Cup while remaining in FIFA’s possession. Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft. Its current design dates back to 1974.