Pakistan, brace yourself for heavy pre-monsoon rains

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast pre-monsoon rains to begin from the third week of June across the country.

The met office said that above-normal precipitation is predicted over most parts of the country with pre-monsoon rains expected to start from the third week of June.

In the second half of the month, there will be more showers than in the first half of the month, the statement said.

The met office forecasted that Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Sindh, are expected to receive above normal rainfall.

Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan, on the other hand, may receive normal rainfall during June 2022.

Meanwhile, the met office noted that the prevailing heatwave with above normal daytime temperatures is likely prevail across the country, especially during the first half of the forecast month.