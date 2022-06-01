Miftah claims Russia never responded to PTI govt’s letter for oil purchase

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Tuesday lamented that Russia has never offered any oil officially, saying that Western sanctions have made importing oil from Moscow “impossible”.

Talking to CNN’s Becky Anderson, the finance minister said: “Russia has not offered us any oil either. It is difficult for me to imagine buying Russian oil that is under sections.”

“It hasn’t responded to the previous government’s letter seeking imports,” he said. “Regardless of this, the incumbent government has again asked both Moscow and Ukraine, whoever can, to export wheat to Pakistan.”

Miftah further maintained that Pakistan would surely consider if Russia offers oil at cheaper rates provided if there are no sanctions on oil trade with Russia. “We would be happy to buy wheat from them,” he added.

The finance minister, however, refuted the former prime minister Imran Khan’s claims, adding that Russia has not offered a 30% discount on oil or wheat.

‘Khan makes things up’

He went on to slam Imran Khan for “making things up” for his best interest. “Let’s be clear. I don’t know where Khan gets these numbers from,” Ismail said.

“Khan just makes it up as he goes along. He is the guy who was saying we (PDM) were brought in through an American conspiracy. And now he has come up with this new thing,” he added.

He highlighted that the incumbent government was trying to initiate talks for wheat import because unlike oil food is not under sanctions.

“If Russia was selling him cheap wheat and oil then why didn’t he [Imran] buy it. He did not.”

‘IMF wants us to reverse subsidies’

Talking about Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ismail said the government just had a round of talks with the IMF in Doha.

“In particular, the IMF is looking to the budget I am going to present before the parliament in the early part of June. After that I am hoping we will reach a staff-level agreement,” he added.

Ismail said IMF is looking to reverse the subsidies on oil, particularly on petrol and diesel, that the previous government had given. “It’s also looking at me to reverse some power sector or electricity tariff subsidies,” he said.

These subsidies were introduced by the previous government in contradiction with its own agreement with the IMF.

“I am pretty confident we should be able to sign an agreement with the fund, but there would be some austerity measures and some increase in taxation,” he concluded.