Chief election commissioner says govt to decide election date

**Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the government has to decide when the next general elections will be held.

He was talking to media after the swearing-in ceremony of the ECP Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa members. The ceremony took place at the head office of ECP in Islamabad. CEC Raja administered the oath to new members.

Raja said former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri never forwarded any MNAs resignation.

By elections will be held, if NA speaker decides to accept the resignation of PTI MNAs.

The constitution is very clear on this, he said.

The commissioner said that delimitation of constituencies cannot be done until census results are published. If the census data is not published by December 31, it would be difficult to hold elections in October 2023, said Raja.

He said that the commission is in contact with the government for the digital census.

On Tuesday, the ECP announced preliminary delimitations of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies, as it gears up to hold the next general elections.

Under the 25th constitutional amendment, the number of National Assembly seats has been reduced from 342 to 336 and provinces have been allocated NA seats as provided in Article 51 of the Constitution.

The 25th constitutional amendment, which merged the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), was passed in May 2018 by the Parliament and modified the number of total NA seats and their allocation to the province as 12 FATA seats were abolished.

However, this change for KP would apply only now as the amendment inserted a provision to Article 51, allowing twelve FATA MNAs to be elected in the 2018 general elections.

In this context, the change in the number of seats and allocation was not unexpected.

Seats for other provinces

The 25th amendment reduced the number of NA seats for Punjab from 183 to 173. General seats were cut from 148 to 141 and women seats from 35 to 32.

The number of seats for Balochistan increased from 17 to 20 as the province was given two more general seats and one additional women seat.

The number of general and women seats for Sindh remained unchanged.

The following table, sourced from Article 51 of the Constitution, provides details on the number and allocation of seats.