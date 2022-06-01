PM Shehbaz assures ‘full support’ to Turkish investors in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to take bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey to $5 billion in the next three years, urging Turkish investors to visit Pakistan while assuring “full support”.

“My investors are my masters, come to Pakistan. We will genuinely roll out the red carpet for them,” he said while addressing a dinner reception hosted by Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) President Riffat Hisarciklioglu.

The prime minister urged Turkish investors to invest capital in different sectors of Pakistan, assuring them “no hurdles” to be faced in the future as “they had been facing over the last four years”.

He also added that the government had removed all the impediments to the business sector.

PM Shehbaz is currently in Turkey on a maiden three-day official visit. During his visit, PM will have a tete-a-tete with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which will be followed by delegation-level talks. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

“$1.1 billion trade is nothing, let us resolve to take the two-way trade to $5 billion,” PM Shehbaz said. “Let us do it speedily as time and tide wait for none.”

Businessmen from Turkey-Pakistan Business forum, Turkish and Pakistani Investors and officials from both Turkish and Pakistani Board of Investments also attended the ceremony. (Photo: APP)

He lauded the progress and development achieved by Turkey across the globe under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed gratitude to the people of Turkey and its leadership for supporting Pakistan during the earthquake and floods in the country, besides showing its unwavering support for the Kashmir cause.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s stance of support to Turkey on the Cyprus issue.

He urged the businessmen from both sides, attending the event, to have “heart to heart” talks for promoting bilateral trade and investment.