Petrol prices, PM Shehbaz talks to Turkish investors, PTI long march

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022:

The federal government has decided to maintain the current prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days, a notification from the Ministry of Finance said.

Currently, petrol is being sold at Rs179.86 and diesel at Rs174.15 per litre. Light diesel at Rs148.31.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to take Pakistan and Turkey’s bilateral trade to $5 billion in the next three years, urging Turkish investors to visit Pakistan while assuring “full support” to them.

PM Shehbaz is currently in Turkey on a maiden three-day official visit. During his visit, PM will have a tete-a-tete with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which will be followed by delegation-level talks.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said 13 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheri Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar, will be accepted on June 6 as they have repeatedly said on record that they have resigned so there will be no verification needed.

Meanwhile, the other members were making contact with the NA speaker, requesting that they won’t come in person but just don’t accept the resignations.

The interior minister also warned of “severe action” against marchers if PTI will hold any protest.

PTI Chief Imran Khan on Tuesday denied contacting property tycoon Malik Riaz for a “patch-up” with the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The response came after an alleged audiotape surfaced on Saturday in which Riaz can be heard giving a “patch-up” message to Zardari from Imran Khan. However, the date of the audio was unclear to identify the context of the alleged conversation.

ICYMI:

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata after suffering from a heart attack.

According to media reports, he was performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. KK was brought dead at the hospital around 10:30pm Indian local time.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has denied reports that meta-owned Facebook was opening its office in Pakistan.

“It has been noticed that fake news regarding the opening of the Facebook office in Pakistan is circulating in media,” the FIA spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday evening. “No such official statement was made by FIA and the same is strongly denied.”