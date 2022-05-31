Bollywood singer KK dies at 53

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata after suffering from a heart attack.

According to media reports, he was performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. KK was brought dead at the hospital around 10:30pm Indian local time.

He was born in Delhi and was also known for his live shows. His Instagram page had been sharing updates from his concert in Kolkata as recently as eight hours ago.

The singer during his concert also sang a song Yaad Ayegein Yeh Pal (Will remember these moments) that is being widely shared on social media.

KK released his first music album, Pal, in 1999. The singer-composer then gave many iconic songs to Bollywood than in his independent music, giving hits such as Tadap Tadap from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014).

Condolences pour in

Taking to Twitter, Singer Harshdeep Kaur expressed shock at the tragic death.

“Just can’t believe that our beloved KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.” Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.

