Pakistan maintains petrol price for next 15 days

The federal government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight, a notification from the Ministry of Finance said.

According to the notification, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the ministry to maintain the price of petroleum products, announced on May 27 “despite the revenue loses” due to rising prices of the commodity globally.

• Petrol Rs179.86

• Diesel Rs174.15

• Kerosene oil Rs155.56

• Light diesel Rs148.31

On May 26, the government made the highest single-day increase in fuel prices in the country’s history of Rs30 in petroleum products across all categories.

Following the increase in the price of petroleum, the markets witnessed stability, while the rupee also started gaining against the dollar and finally stopped breaking records.