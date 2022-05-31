ECP announces preliminary delimitations as seats for erstwhile FATA districts reduced

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday announced preliminary delimitations of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies, as it gears up to hold the next general elections.

Under the 25th constitutional amendment, the number of National Assembly seats has been reduced from 342 to 336 and provinces have been allocated NA seats as provided in Article 51 of the Constitution.

The 25th constitutional amendment, which merged the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), was passed in May 2018 by the Parliament and modified the number of total NA seats and their allocation to the province as 12 FATA seats were abolished.

However, this change for KP would apply only now as the amendment inserted a provision to Article 51, allowing twelve FATA MNAs to be elected in the 2018 general elections.

In this context, the change in the number of seats and allocation was not unexpected.

NA seats for KP

Under new delimitations, most of the erstwhile FATA districts form a single NA constituency each; however, Orakzai has been grouped with Hangu to form NA-36.

It must be noted here that all of the erstwhile tribal districts, with the exception of Orakzai and Mohmand districts, were allocated two NA seats each. They will now be represented by one MNA each which effectively reduced the number of seats for the ex-Fata region from 12 to 6.

The remaining constituencies in KP remained largely unchanged.

With the number of women seats increased from 8 to 10, KP has a total of 55 seats in the National Assembly. This leaves the total number of seats for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the former tribal areas unchanged.

If anything, it is the people of the erstwhile FATA region who have their representation in the National Assembly almost halved.

Seats for other provinces

The 25th amendment reduced the number of NA seats for Punjab from 183 to 173. General seats were cut from 148 to 141 and women seats from 35 to 32.

The number of seats for Balochistan increased from 17 to 20 as the province was given two more general seats and one additional women seat.

The number of general and women seats for Sindh remained unchanged.

The following table, sourced from Article 51 of the Constitution, provides details on the number and allocation of seats.