Interior minister says audiotapes prove Imran instructed marchers to come armed

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed on Tuesday that the government is in possession of audiotapes that prove PTI Chief Imran Khan told his party supporters to come armed for the long march on Islamabad on May 25.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live, the interior minister said that leadership had asked its workers to “march armed” on Islamabad for which the party had already deployed 2,000 people in Red Zone before May 25.

The government has “telephonic conversation” in which Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders could be heard instigating people before the protest, he said.

The interior minister said PTI has committed a “treason” as they came “armed” with ill intention to cope the federal capital, crossing the Red Zone “marchers wanted to attack state buildings” including National Assembly and Supreme Court.

He said the government has been evaluating evidence, which has been presented to the federal cabinet, to press sedition charges against the protestors, urging the cabinet to allow to file the cases.

“If cabinet allows, the cases should be registered under these [sedition] charges and should be prosecuted,” the interior minister maintained, saying that a sub-committee has been formed to analyze all the evidence and suggest how the cases should be processed.

Resignations

Talking about PTI members’ resignations from National Assembly, he said few of the members have repeatedly said on record that they have resigned so there will be no verification needed for those, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheri Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar.

Meanwhile, the other members were making contact with the NA speaker, requesting that they won’t come in person but just don’t accept the resignations.

“Speaker has said that 13 resignations will be accepted,” Sanaullah claimed. “At least 35 members have said they don’t want to resign.”

He further added that by-elections will be conducted on 13 seats if the resignations will be accepted on June 6.

‘No pressure to accept Israel’

The interior minister also talked about the Pakistani delegation visiting Israel, saying that the trip was conducted by a private NGO and had no government-level involvement.

“They went to Israel as the group had double passports. They were dual nationals.”

He also refuted Khan’s claim that during the PTI-led government he was being pressurized to accept Israel. “He is lying the way he lied about the foreign conspiracy claim,” he maintained.