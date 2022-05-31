Property dispute: Woman asks high court to send her to India if justice can’t be served

A female petitioner on Tuesday asked the Lahore High Court (LHC) to order the authorities to issue her visa of India after giving up hope that her three-decade-old land grabbing case would ever conclude.

According to SAMAA’s correspondent Arshad Ali, LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti presided over the case on the petition of Syeda Shehnaz whose 5-Marla property in Sheikhpura district was grabbed by influential people some 35 years ago.

The petitioner said that her 5-Marla land was grabbed by influential people and she was forced to live in a rented house in Sheikhpura.

Hopeless that she would ever retain possession of her property, the petitioner pleaded with the court to order the government to send her to India.

The applicant said the matter is in litigation for the past 35 years, she was only 9 when the case started and now she is 45.

Shehnaz told the court that she might get killed if the case was transferred to the LHC Bahawalpur bench and prayed the court to transfer her case to the principal seat of the high court.

At this, the LHC chief justice remarked that he did not have the authority to order an institution to issue India’s visa to the applicant.

However, the bench summoned replies from the respondents on transfer of case.