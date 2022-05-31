Hajj to cost Rs650,000 this year

Pakistanis hoping to perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah this year will have to pay Rs650,000 for the journey with the government offering around Rs150,000 as subsidy to each Haji.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Shakoor said that the government is still in negotiations with the Saudi authorities and other stakeholders to reduce the Hajj expenses.

Earlier in the day, the ministry sent the Hajj policy to the federal cabinet, according to which, the holy sojourn is expected to cost Rs850,000 for Pakistanis.

However, Shakoor told the media that the government has approved a support fund which will provide Rs150,000 to each Haji to “bring expenses down to Rs650,000” for the masses.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet for the move to facilitate pilgrims.

“Out of 81,132 Pakistanis, at least 32,453 pilgrims will perform Hajj under the government scheme this year while 48,679 Pakistanis will perform the annual pilgrimage privately,” he added, suggesting that private tour operators were given 60% quota.

The religious affairs minister slammed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, for trying to push Hajj expenses to over a million rupees. He also accused the ousted government of looting and mismanagement in Hajj arrangements.

In 2019, the expenses for the pilgrimage were Rs455,924, according to a document issued by the government on Hajj expenses. However, the Saudi government has not yet sent an estimate of the expenses to the Pakistani government.

“I was negotiating with the Saudi government and other quarters concerned to further reduce the expenses of upcoming Hajj from Rs650,000 and to extend maximum facilities to intending pilgrims in performing the religious obligation,” the minister said, adding that he personally went to shortlist the hotels and other facilities.

The Hajj 2022 flight operations will start on June 5 with the first flight leaving from Islamabad International Airport. The first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight will depart from Islamabad at mid of June 5 and June 6 carrying 329 passengers - five days later than its original schedule.

GACA issues guidelines for Hajj

The Saudi aviation authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued a new advisory for Hajj pilgrims.

• All airlines bringing passengers to the Kingdom for Hajj 2022 must comply with the following health measures.

• Passengers must be under the age of 65 years

• Complete vaccination with basic doses of Covid-19 vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health

• Negative PCR test result from 48 hours before departing to the Kingdom.

• Financial penalties will be imposed according to the civil aviation Act for each flight independently in case of failure to comply with the time slots and granted flight clearance either by delaying, canceling or operating without approval.

• The legal procedure will be initiated against the violators who will be held responsible.

Click here to read the complete Hajj policy for the year 2022 by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.