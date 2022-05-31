How Karachi police pile on the miseries for car snatching victims

Muhammad Afzal felt he had made it. Having managed to procure three vehicles, he rented them to his friend Muhammad Hasan in October 2020, and sat back, watching as the machines brought him enough money every month to support his family’s modest lifestyle.

But, his life was upended just four months later, when Hasan told him that the cars he had rented have been usurped by a transporter named Hanif.

Afzal turned to the only authority with whom he had any hope of recovering his property, the police.

Little did he know but this was just the start of his year-long ordeal.

Afzal had filed a first information report (FIR) at the North Naziabad police station.

After the passage of several months, investigation officer Muhammad Zahid made no efforts to recover the cars, Afzal lamented.

Tired of the police’s apathy, Afzal contacted Hanif and beseeched him to return the cars.

Hanif, however, told Afzal that he had bought the cars from Hasan. However, Afzal, being the owner, questioned how could he purchase vehicles without the requisite ownership documents, which remain in his possession.

Afzal claimed that Hanif told him he was a transporter and that they do not need official documents to purchase vehicles.

“My mother and I cried [in front of Hanif]. I told him this [the cars] was my father’s life saving [and] if you want some money I can give you,” said Afzal.

However, Hanif demanded Rs1.5million for the three cars, added Afzal.

With no means to pay such a hefty sum, Afzal appeared to lose all hopes of ever retrieving his cars.

After almost an year, Afzal, one day saw one of his cars on Rashid Minhas Road. He followed the car and intercepted it at Sohrab Goth. With the help of traffic policemen stationed there, Afzal managed to get his car back.

“[After I got the car], Zahid asked me to give a statement in the court that the car was stopped during snap checking by the Sohrab Goth police station and that will help smooth over the matter,” Afzal recalled, adding, “I refused.”

Later, Hanif - who had usurped Afzal’s car - reported it as stolen and filed an FIR with the Saeedabad police station.

After one fateful encounter with the police, Afzal had to visit another police station to get the FIR quashed.

Yet again, Afzal only tasted the twist and turns of the police in trying to pursue a legal and lawful route to resolution. The investigating officer in the second case, Khushnawaz Pitafi, allegedly called Afzal to the police station and intimidated him.

According to Afzal, Pitafi threatened to book him for car snatching.

“I told him [Pitafi] that I only want the FIR against AWS-785 [Afzal’s car] to be quashed as I am the rightful owner and had already registered an FIR a year ago,” said Afzal.

While Afzal was shuttling between the two police stations, he received a call from a man named Nawaz who demanded Rs500,000 to return the car.

In a call recorded by Afzal, a man - alleged by Afzal to be Nawaz - can be heard demanding the money and insisting on meeting outside of the province.

“Come to Hub chowki and I will return you the car with one hand and take money with the other, but I will not come to Karachi to return the car.”

He advised Afzal to come alone for inspection and after he was satisfied, ask someone to bring the money.

When Afzal narrated the incident to IO Zahid, hoping that the police would intervene, he received a shock when the officer advised him to pay the money.

Zahid further told Afzal that the police cannot be of any help to Afzal in Hub Chowki since it involves “considerable risk”.

“One van with three policemen cannot go into the area. What if they open the fire? You will die and so will we,” Zahid told Afzal.

When contacted by SAMAA TV, Zahid narrated a completely different set of events.

He said that two cars had been recovered by the police and that they had arrested a man named Nawaz but he managed to secure bail from the court.

Afzal said that the entire ordeal has so far cost him more than Rs1million and he even had to sell his mother’s jewelery to pay his lawyers and the money to retrieve two of his cars.

More than a year on, Afzal may have lost only one of his cars, but he seems to have lost all of his faith in the police.