Long march: PTI to file ‘human rights violation’ case against govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that the party will be filing a “human rights violation” case against the federal government for “using force on unarmed marchers” during Azadi March on May 25.

He was addressing a press conference flanked by former energy minister Hammad Azhar in Islamabad where the PTI leaders showed several videos of wounded protestors.

Fawad said the party will take up the matter with international human rights bodies too.

Former minister claimed that direct shells were fired on Hammad leaving him injured. “The former federal minister was wearing goggles otherwise it would have hit him in the eye,” he added.

On May 27, Imran Khan’s legal advisor Babar Awan asked party workers and supporters to send him videos and details “if they were harassed or tortured” during the Azadi March.

The former information minister maintained that the party was compiling a video of the brutality and would raise the issue at the international level and the videos would then be sent to international human rights commissions. “We are also filing criminal complaints in Pakistan,” he added.

He also alleged that the government fired at unarmed protesters, including women, and was now trying to manipulate the narrative.

“Such violence was not even carried out in dictatorships.”

Taking a jibe at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Fawad said: “If you close your eyes and listen to him, you will have thought as if Altaf Hussain is speaking.”

‘Not returning to NA’

Fawad also said that the party did not have any intention of returning to the National Assembly, saying that the speaker has no authority to review the resignations of party members after they had been accepted by the previous speaker.

“They have taken possession of the assembly and we don’t have any intention of returning,” he maintained.