Park View Enclave prepares to acquire controlling shares of Silkbank

Park Vie Enclave (Pvt.) Limited has expressed intention to acquire controlling shares of Silkbank, a move that would grant it control of the entity, Pakistan Stock Exchange announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was followed by a rise in the share price of Silkbank.

Arif Habib Limited, which have been appointed as Manager to Offer by Park View Enclave, submitted a Public Announcement of Intention at PSX “to acquire at least 51% of the issued and paid-up capital of Silkbank Limited.

“The intended acquisition is through a proposed subscription of new ordinary shares in Silkbank Limited by way of fresh equity injection of up to PKR 12 billion,” Park View Enclave has informed the regulator.

Park View Enclave intends to subscribe, directly or indirectly through a Special-purpose entity (SPV) and/or through a consortium led by the acquirer, to at least 51% of shareholding and control in Silkbank through the fresh equity injection, according to submission to the PSX.

Additional shares will be acquired from the minority shareholders by way of a public offer in accordance with applicable laws, it said.

Soon after the proposed move was announced Silkbank’s share rose 22% to Rs1.62. It was trading at Rs1.50 or 17.19 high in the intraday trading when the market closed. It was the most traded scrip of the day with a 71,621,000 turnover volume.

However, the deal remains subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals including clearance of fit and proper criteria from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and the Competition Commission of Pakistan.

Park View Enclave is a leading company in Pakistan’s residential buildings indsutry.