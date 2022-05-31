Real Madrid to announce Tchouameni deal this week: report

It looks like Real Madrid have won the race to sign AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, as the report suggests that the deal is set to be announced this week.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of Europe’s biggest teams this summer, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, according to RMC Sport, the French midfielder’s move to the Spanish capital will be officially announced this week.

🚨🌕| Aurélien Tchouaméni's move to Real Madrid will be officially announced THIS WEEK. The deal is almost DONE. @RMCsport #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 31, 2022

The publication confirmed that the deal is almost done.

Moreover, journalist Fabrice Hawkins confirmed that both clubs have reached a verbal agreement on €85M plus add-ons for the move.

🚨| Real Madrid and Monaco have a verbal agreement on €85M + bonus. The official offer should arrive in the next few hours. @FabriceHawkins #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 31, 2022

He said that the official offer should arrive in the next few hours.

The development was also confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who said that the Champions League winner have improved their bid for the midfielder.

Real Madrid have improved their bid for Aurelién Tchouaméni. Proposal on the table for €80m plus add-ons, as Paris Saint-Germain were still trying and pushing. ⚪️🇫🇷 #transfers



Real and AS Monaco are in direct contact to reach full agreement as soon as possible. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

However, he said that PSG were still trying and pushing.

Real and Monaco are in direct contact to reach a full agreement as soon as possible, he concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that Real Madrid had offered more than €80M for the French international.

Tchouameni was instrumental for AS Monaco this season, making a total of 50 appearances, where he scored three goals and provided two assists.

He is one of the finest young talents going around. Tchouameni, who plays as a defensive midfielder, is good at shielding the defense and has impressive ball carrying and ball retention skills.

He averages 2.9 interceptions per game, the highest for any player, in the Ligue 1 this season.

He is the perfect backup for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, especially considering the fact that the Los Blancos tend to struggle whenever the latter is injured or suspended.