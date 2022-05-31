Brett Lee compares Umran Malik with Pakistan great

Australia legend Bratt Lee has compared India’s new prodigy Umran Malik to Pakistan great Waqar Younis.

The pace sensation lit up the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season with his stunning bowling.

Lee, Speaking about Umran, termed him a competitor saying that he has a lot of paces to burn.

“I am a big fan. I think Umran Malik has got a lot of paces to burn,” Lee was quoted by Hindustan Times. “He is a competitor, a top guy, who runs in like a lot of fast bowlers in the past. Waqar Younis is the person who comes to mind.”

The 22-year-old had staller IPL, where he took 22 wickets in 14 games averaging 20.18.

His best bowling performance came against Gujarat Titans, where he picked a five-wicket haul.

Who is Umran Malik?

Malik’s rise from the Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir to the Indian Premier League has been nothing short of a fairy-tale.

The son of a fruit vendor rattled Gujarat’s big guns including skipper Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller to earn rich praise from cricketing greats.

Former Test captain Sunil Gavaskar had already predicted Malik would play for India and, after the express bowler’s five-wicket haul, said India should “take him to England for the one-off Test and the limited-overs (in July).”

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said on Star Sports: “I think what was more exciting than these five wickets is the way Sunny (Gavaskar) was celebrating in the commentary box.

“Punching the ceiling, jumping and screaming. I think Sunny did that because how often have we seen India producing the fastest bowler in world cricket?”

India, once renowned for producing spin bowlers, currently have a potent pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

The fast bowling revolution was started more than 20 years ago by Zaheer Khan, now director of cricket with Mumbai Indians, and has seen a steady stream of world-class pace bowlers emerge since.