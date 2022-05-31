Sanaullah seeks cabinet permission for case against Imran Khan, PTI leaders

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said he has sought permission from the federal cabinet to register a case against PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan for ‘criminal acts’ committed during the party’s Azadi March.

Speaking to the media at the Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad, the interior minister said he has suggested the federal government to allow him to register a case against the masterminds of the anarchy, adding that the acts of the PTI leaders of provoking people is a punishable crime under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

He emphasized that PTI’s Azadi March was not a political activity, contending that the party chairman had himself confessed that the people with him were armed.

For proving the ‘charges’, he said the government would not need to do anything but the call records, meetings, and audio and video evidence were enough to prove the criminal acts of the PTI leadership, hoping that the federal government would allow the registration of a case.

The minister said the Supreme Court gave permission of a public gathering in Sector H-9 of Islamabad but the PTI leadership committed contempt of court.

The minister said that Imran Khan was accompanied by armed people, claiming that 3,000-4,000 people who came from a ‘certain’ province were sent to Islamabad a day before the arrival of the long march, and they stayed at different hotels, KP House and even at Parliament lodges.

He recalled that when Imran Khan was repeatedly announcing during the march to ‘reach D-Chowk’, it was a message to the ‘gang’ or ‘mob’ that had hid in Islamabad in advance.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police was dragged into the criminal activities of its government, adding that the chief ministers of two provinces, KP and GB, pushed forward the criminal agenda of a political party.

Sanaullah asserted that an ‘order of choice’ was obtained from the Supreme Court through misrepresentation.

The interior minister said the federal cabinet is thankful to the residents of the federal capital who rejected the long march.

He claimed the law enforcement agencies in Punjab and Islamabad did not use a single bullet on the protesters but only used rubber bullets and tear-gas to stop the anarchists.

Sanaullah said the chaotic mob will be punished for sure.