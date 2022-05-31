Brent hits $123 a barrel as EU slashes imports from Russia

The benchmark Brent crude hit $123.70 a barrel on Tuesday, a day after breaking the $120 mark, following the European Union’s decision to slash imports from Russia.

The EU leaders have agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, as they successfully persuaded Hungary to end its opposition to the bloc’s decision, which is being dubbed as ‘the toughest’ since the Ukraine invasion in February.

The summer driving season in the United States lasting from April to September has also fueled oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the oil used mainly inside the United States, was trading at $118.71 after rising $3.64 or 3.16% on Tuesday.

Brent rose by $1.99, or 1.64%, to $123.66 on Tuesday extending the price gains.

Arab Light, the crude imported by Pakistan from the Mideastern nations, rose by $2.41, or 2.79%, to $116.32 on Monday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has, in recent months, refused to increase production claiming that the oil market is balanced.

Brent-Ural difference grows

The proposed EU ban and consequent hike in oil prices have widened the gap between the prices of Brent and Urals crude from Russia to $38.71 a barrel from an average of $30 a barrel.

However, Urals crude has also grown, albeit slightly, in the past few days.

China and India have increased oil imports from Russia after western sanctions made Russian crude a cheaper alternative.

Data released on Monday claimed that India has imported 34 million barrels of Russian oil since the Ukraine invasion, almost tripling the import volume from the country.