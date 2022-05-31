The housing scheme of Hyderabad where monthly rent is in double digits

Even in the times when inflation has made everything including housing expensive, a housing society still exists in Hyderabad city where the tenants pay their monthly rent in double digits.

This is the story of this unique housing colony named in Tando Mir Mehmood area of Masoodia Colony where the maximum monthly rent still varies between Rs10-Rs20 depending on the number of rooms in accommodation.

The colony doesn’t have a few houses but more than 400 and that too having utilities including gas, water, and power supply. The unique accommodation facility is home to almost 2,000 people who belong to low-income group and do not earn more than Rs30,000 in a month.

The establishment of the Tando Mir Mehmood dates back to 1947 when Mir Ali Ahmed of Talpur family built houses for immigrants coming to Karachi following the Indo-Pak partition. Ahmed had named the colony after his grandfather Mir Mehmood.

In the initial days, the monthly rent of a house was merely a few paisas and then gradually, it peaked to Rs10 till 1988.

However, Ahmed instructed his son Mir Haider to not jack up the rent beyond it neither to force out any of the tenants if they are unable to pay it.

Since then, Mir Haider is strictly adhering to the instructions of his father and the tenants still pay a ‘miniscule’ rent of Rs10-Rs20 depending on the number of rooms in a house.

While talking to SAMAA Digital, the owner of the houses Mir Haider said that till today, he is keeping the promise he made to his father, adding that whatever they are content with what they are earning from the rentals and almighty would give them more.

He said that in the beginning, his grandfather did not even charge a penny from the immigrants, but later people insisted themselves that they wanted to pay the rent.

“This is like a token money which some people pay and some do not … but all of them are our brothers,” he said.

Mir Haider said their next generations will follow the norm too.

He added that all land belongs to Allah and prayed that the residents of the colony always remain happy.

He told that the playground in the housing scheme has produced many cricketers who played in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and even represented Pakistan’s test team.

Another interesting fact is that among all families residing in this unique housing scheme, none of them is a member of Talpur family.

Mir Haider said the people pay for the repair costs if any faults occurs in utility services, and they have no interference in it.

The residents commended Mir brothers for providing them accommodation at dirt-cheap price during times when everything has become expensive.