‘I can make prayers for people from different religions’: Shae Gill on praying for Moosewala

Pasori fame singer Anushy Gill (commonly known as Shae Gill) has spoken out against netizens’ criticism over religion revealing she is Christian and can make prayers for people from different religions.

On Sunday, Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in the Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab. After this shocking news was shared on social media people have expressed grief and wishes, including politicians and artists across the globe.

Anushy Gill also took on Instagram to express condolences and made wishes for him and their family.

Some internet users made criticism over her prayers commenting that “As a Muslim, you are not allowed to make dua for non-Muslims when they die.”

Afterward, in another post, she clarified that she is not Muslim and she is a Christian.

She posted a few screenshots from her inbox in which fans can see that people uttered heated words for making wishes to an Indian singer.

She wrote, “I have been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions.”

She said she would not have announced it like that but she just got sick of people thinking that they could police her by that standard.

Further, she gave a warning if someone send her messages like that she will block them.

The singer later shared another screenshot in which various users made it clear that the people who are telling you this are wrong because as a Muslim, one can pray for any person beyond religion.

Shai Gul made her singing debut in Cook Studio Season 14 with Ali Sethi in ‘Pasoori’. The song ranked third among Spotify’s Global Viral 50 songs.