Pakistan could take early lead in Women’s Championship 2022-25 cycle

The series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will mark the beginning of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 cycle, as the hosts are favourite to take an early lead.

After sweeping the three-match T20I series, the Women in Green are now set to face Sri Lanka in the 50-over format starting from Wednesday.

They will be aiming to carry the momentum forward in ODIs with will be held at the Southend Club in Karachi, the same venue where T20Is were played.

This will be the first time Pakistan will be playing the Women’s Championship ODIs on their home soil.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will hope that the change in format will bring change in their fortune.

The visitors are yet to open their account on this tour and they will hope to spring a surprise in the 50-over series. The visitors missed the qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, however, Chamari Athapaththu’s side will be eager to claim important IWC points early on to make a strong case for direct qualification this time around.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, both sides faced each other 30 times, where Sri Lanka have a solid lead with 21 victories against Pakistan’s nine win.

“In this (IWC) edition we will try to gain as many points as we can,” said Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof. “In this edition, we have to play the top teams away, so that will be a challenge. But having said that, it is important for us to prepare well and to deliver the best we can.”

Squads

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani.