Nazim Jokhio case: Police submit the challan removing terrorism charges

The police on Tuesday submitted the challan in the sessions court in the Nazim Jokhio murder case after removing the terrorism clauses against the accused.

In the challan, the police have recommended the acquittal of 13 accused, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Jam Abdul Kareem Bijar.

Bijar and his brother, PPP’s Member Sindh Assembly Jam Awais, were the prime accused in this case.

The trial in the sessions court commenced after an anti-terrorism court, on May 23, declared that Jokhio’s murder was not an act of ‘terrorism’ and sent the case to the court for trial.

In its order, the court noted that the evidence pointed to the fact that Awais and his foreigner guests were hunting houbara bustard when Jokhio and his brother stopped them. They made a video, which annoyed Awais, who called Nazim at his residence and forced him to delete it from social media and tender an apology to the foreigners, but he refused to do so.

“In revenge thereof Nazimuddin [Nazim Jokhio] was brutally murdered, which amounts that the alleged incident took place in furtherance of private dispute and vendetta, without any design or purpose for spreading the terrorism, hence does not fall within the definition of terrorism and ambit of Anti-Terrorism Court for trial,” the judge said in the order.

The prosecution has already excluded the names of Karim and Awais from the charge sheet. Their servants, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Doda Khan, Muhammad Soomar, Abdul Razzaq, Jamal Ahmed alias Wahid, Muhammad Meraj and Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Ishaq, Ahmed Khan Atta Muhammad and Zahid Ali have also been given the clean chit.

Three guards of the lawmakers — Haider Ali, Meer Ali and Niaz Salari — have been charge-sheeted for concealing the evidence and intimidating his family.

Jokhio’s widow pardons killers

In February, Jokhio’s widow Shireen Jokhio pardoned all the suspects nominated in her husband’s murder including Bijar and Awais.

Shireen told SAMAA Digital that some people had turned her husband’s murder into a source of income. This had put her under immense mental stress.

Elders of the tribe have assured her that they will take care of my children, she said.

Shireen denied taking blood money from her husband’s killers.

The case

Jokhio was reportedly beaten to death for stopping some foreign friends of Jam Awais from hunting Houbara bustards in Karachi’s Memon Goth. The group attacked Nazim Jokhio with fists and sticks.

The video of the argument before the murder went viral on the internet. The men in question were traveling in a Safari Patrol bearing Dubai number plates parked in the middle of an unpaved road. The victim confronted the people inside the car and asked them why they had blocked the road. A man sitting next to the driver stepped out of the car and snatched his phone.

His tortured body was found at Awais’ farmhouse in Malir. A supplementary postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death of Nazim Jokhio concluded that he was tortured in the perianal or rectal region.

A case was registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Memon Goth police station on the complaint of the victim’s brother Afzal Jokhio.