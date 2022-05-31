Punjab govt to defend cases against police officials by PTI leaders

Punjab government Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said the government stands behind its police force and would defend it on legal forums.

The announcement has come following the filing of cases by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders against the Punjab police personnel for their ‘brutal conduct against peaceful protesters’ during the long march on Islamabad.

Addressing the reporters in Lahore, he said Imran Khan wants to spread chaos and anarchy as he is longer in the government and using resources of the provincial governments for achieving his goals.

He said the PTI leaders have filed applications against the Punjab police officials under sections 22-A and 22-B of CrPC, pertaining to registration of FIR when the police are not doing it, adding that the government would provide complete legal support to every personnel.

Tarar expressed resolve that the law enforcement agencies would once again stop the long marchers coming to Islamabad.

He said the resources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) governments were used to ‘attack’ the soil of Punjab, adding that the Punjab government wants to establish harmony between the provinces, but the law would come into action on its violation.

The minister claimed that the PTI would once again want to create a law and order situation, more intense than before, during its second phase of long march.

He contended that the motive behind registration of cases against the Punjab police officials was due to the same as it would exert pressure on the police.

He said the Punjab government would also take action against the police officials of the other provinces and administrative units who came with the long march in uniforms.

The minister added that the federal government has also been requested to take action against the GB police inspector general (IG), adding that the case against the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister was already registered in Attock.

Tarar reiterated that they would defend the Punjab police officials, against whom the cases have been registered by the PTI officials, on every legal forum.

To a question, he said the government would actively pursue the corruption case against Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

He said the government has resolved to not allow anyone to destroy law and order in the country.