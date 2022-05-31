First Hajj flight to take off from Islamabad on Sunday

The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday announced the Hajj 2022 flight operations will start from June 5 with first flight leaving from Islamabad International Airport.

The first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight will depart from Islamabad at mid of June 5 and June 6 carrying 329 passengers - five days later than its original scheduled.

Second PIA flight will leave for Saudi Arab from Quetta with 164 passengers while the third flight will leave from Lahore with 393 travelers.

Air Blue flight will take off from Lahore carrying 220 pilgrims.

Aftab Akbar Durrani, secretary religious affairs, said Hajj operations are being run according to the 2022 plan and for the first time, all Hajj operations have been completed in a month instead of usual six months.

He said that the training of over 80 per cent of pilgrims who will be performing Hajj on the government quota have completed.

PIA, Air Blue, Serene, and Saudi Airline are the official airlines for the pilgrims performing Hajj on the government quota. The travellers will be informed about their scheduled flights through text messages on their registered mobile numbers, They can also see the information on the official websites of the airlines.

People going on the pilgrim on the government quota are divided into groups and each group is headed by a Muallim. They are usually people who have performed Hajj before and are aware of all the Hajj rituals. Their training has already started on the direction of DG Hajj Abrar Mirza.

They will provide every possible facilitation to the pilgrims during Hajj and help them throughout their journey.

GACA issues guidelines for Hajj

The Saudi aviation authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued new advisory for Hajj pilgrims.

All airlines bringing passengers to the Kingdom for Hajj 2022 must comply with the following health measures.