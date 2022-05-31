Pervaiz Elahi asks PTI to reconsider resignations from National Assembly

Punjab Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leadership to reconsider its decision to resign from the National Assembly.

Elahi expressed these views during a meeting with senior PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The meeting took place on Monday.

The PTI MPAs had resigned from their seats after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a successful no-confidence motion in April.

Parliament is the democratic forum to raise voice against the government, Pervaiz Elahi. Resigning from the assembly would create problems for PTI legislators, the speaker said.

We should play the role of an active opposition in the assembly as well as outside the parliament, he added.

Qureshi said he agree with Elahi’s point of view to a great extent, admitting that there is a difference of opinion within the PTI regarding the resignations.

The former foreign minister promised Elahi to convey his message to PTI chief Imran Khan.

Pervaiz Elahi also assured the PTI of his full support in the upcoming by-elections.

NA speaker summons PTI MNAs to very reignations

On Tuesday, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the PTI MNAs for verification of their resignations from their seats in the assembly, Radio Pakistan reported.

The National Assembly Secretariat has sent letters the PTI members who had resigned last month.

131 PTI MNAs have been asked to appear before the speaker for verification of their resignations on June 6. The verification process will continue till June 10.