Three European giants to battle for Chicago Fire’s Gabriel Slonina

Real Madrid want to sign the 18-year-old this summer
Samaa Web Desk May 31, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

It looks like one of the United States’ brightest talents Gabriel Slonina is heading to Europe, as three European giants are reportedly pursuing the teenager this summer.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest starting goalkeeper in league history at 17 years, 81 days, is one of the top talents of the Major Soccer League.

He has been Chicago’s first-choice goalie despite being young at his position.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, he is one of the hot targets of top European clubs including the 14-time Champions League winners Real Madrid.

He said that the La Liga giants are preparing a bid to land the youngster this summer.

Moreover, he is considered a top talent for the future as also English Premier League’s Chelsea and Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich wanted him. The Blues were one step away from signing Slonina before the sanctions, he added.

Slonina has logged five clean sheets in 14 appearances this season with a 58.3% save rate. In total, he has nine clean sheets in 25 games after getting the starting nod late in the 2021 campaign.

