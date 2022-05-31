Sindh finally gets Rescue 1122 service

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has pledged to improve health emergency services in the province as he formally launched the Rescue 1122 ambulance and rescue service in the province on Tuesday.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Karachi on Tuesday, Shah said that the provincial government aims to procure some 230 ambulances, of which 50 are being put into service today.

The service will add 40 new ambulances every month, he said.

“I believe, by October, the fleet of 230 ambulances will be completed,” he said adding that this will not be the end of rescue service revamp in the province.

The government wants to expand the service beyond Karachi to all the districts of the province to make sure that all corners of the province have the required emergency services, he said.

Sindh Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that the government already operates 85 ambulances in Thatta, Sajawal and Karachi while another 50 ambulances are being integrated into the system.

Of the new ambulances, she said they are equipped with advanced trauma, cardiac and obstetric life support facilities.

She added that the ambulances will have trained personnel including drivers and paramedics that are both trained in first aid at least.

Additionally, she outlined plans to integrate the fire department and police services into the rescue services so that all emergencies faced by the public can be catered to on a single helpline.

Aside from the ambulance services, Dr Pechuho said rapid response centers will be set up from Mirpur Mathelo and going on till Gambat, Moro, Hyderabad, Nooriabad and Malir.

These rapid response centers, she said, will be satellites of the Shaheed Benazirabad Trauma Center.

Dr Pechuho, who chairs the Rescue 1122 board, said that to ensure rapid rescue efforts, a rescue center will be set up every 50 kilometers along the highway to respond as quickly as possible to any roadside emergency.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 Project Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shazina Masood, told SAMAA TV that the Aman Health Service had been integrated with the Sindh government and is operating its ambulance service in the province for a decade now.

However, she said the service will initially be run by a third party, the Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services, which had been established last year. Masood added that the service will be overseen by a board which will be chaired by the provincial health minister while other key government officials will be a part of it.

She added that the World Health Organization (WHO) has funded the project to establish a province-wide ambulance network.

With the roll out of the ambulance service to be effected in phases, the official explained that the first phase will see the rescue vehicles stationed in Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu, and Tharparkar.

The government will also establish offices in these locations and deploy well-trained staff in ambulances, including paramedics. To train the staff, training from centers will be established in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Masood said they will also establish a command and control center, which she termed the backbone of the ambulance operations, adding that the establishment of five regional offices is also part of the project.

She said 1122 would be the universal number for the ambulance service and every call made to it would be redirected to the command and control center.

The official confirmed the fleet will get 50 ambulances on Tuesday and would receive more soon. She said the recruitment of staff, training, and establishment of offices for the service has also begun.

Masood said 30 ambulances will arrive in the second phase and provide services in Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, and Mirpur Khas, adding that Rescue 1122 service will reach Qambar Shahdad Kot and Shikarpur in the third phase.

Regarding Karachi, the official said they would only add to the existing fleet of ambulances operated by the government in the mega city.

She said all ambulances under the project will be received by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) which has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the health department.

Hinting at possible changes in the plan over time, Masood said there could be changes in the future, however, they are currently doing preparations according to the existing one.

She said there would be two command and control centers of 1122 would be established by PDMA in Karachi and Larkana which would be responsible for the handling of rescue services and training of staff.

Speaking about the categorization of ambulances, she said Rescue 1122 would have three types of ambulances including one with advanced cardiac life support, one with advanced life support, and another one with basic life support.

She said the government would recruit 2,850 people under the project from the districts where the service will operate. This, she said would not only generate employment but create a sense of ownership.

The official said apart from 50 ambulances they would receive on Tuesday, 60 ambulances are already operational in Karachi while 25 are running in Sajawal and Thatta, adding that the addition of new ambulances would take the total strength of the fleet to 315.

She said although they would receive all ambulances in the next five-six months but making all of them operational would require at least a year.

Masood said the head office will be established in Karachi with the establishment of 40 new ambulance stations in addition to five already established. She added that they have around 900 points available for ambulance stationing and the rescue vehicles keep moving to different locations from time to time.

The official said they want to form a network with other ambulance services for quick service, adding that they do not have an adequate number of ambulances to respond to non-emergency calls, particularly those received from distant areas.

She claimed that their average response time in Karachi is 14 minutes despite a small fleet size, expressing hope that it would further squeeze when the fleet would grow.

Masood said that there is one ambulance for every 51,000 citizens in the developed countries as per international standards however due to the demographics of Pakistan, she suggested that there should be one ambulance for every 100,000 citizens.

Keeping in view this proportion, the official said there should be at least 200 ambulances only in Karachi.