WhatsApp’s new feature will let users set cover photos

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to set cover photos to enhance their profiles, according the WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes and update on WhatsApp.

The feature, which is under development, will be available to business accounts on Android. The feature is already available to business accounts using iOS.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showed the option of setting up a cover photo in the profile’s configuration setting.

Source: WABetaInfo

The cover photo will be visible to the users and other businesses who would visit the profile.