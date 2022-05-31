Police constable guns down sister, commits suicide over property dispute

A property dispute took an ugly turn on Tuesday morning when a fifty-year-old brother allegedly gunned down his 60-year-old sister and then committed suicide in Nawankot area of Lahore.

The brother was a police constable in Gujranwala police while the woman was identified as Sajida.

Superintendent Police Ammara Shirazi said the brother came in the morning around 9am to his sister’s place where they both scuffled over a property dispute. The brother first gunned down the sister before shooting himself.

The bodies have been sent to the morgue.

The police said the man was dismissed from the service due to a long absence.

The police have initiated the initial investigations. Further actions will be taken once an application is filed by the victim’s family.