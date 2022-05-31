Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lands in Turkey on three-day official trip

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation have landed at the Ankara Airport in Turkey on three-day official visit.

The premier and his delegation were welcomed by the Turkish Defence Minister and other high officials at the airport.

A well-turned-out contingent of the Turk Army presented guard of honor to the PM Shehbaz.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Turkey from May 31 to June 2 on an official trip, said a statement released by the Foreign Office.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, this will be the prime minister’s first official visit to Turkey since assuming the office. Before this, the prime minister has paid official visits to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including federal ministers, special assistants and other senior officials, the statement added.

“A business delegation from Pakistan comprising representatives of leading companies across various sectors will travel separately to Turkey to participate in the business engagements.”

The prime minister will have a one-on-one meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, followed by delegation-level talks. President Erdoğan will also host a dinner in honour of the prime minister.

The two leaders will discuss the bilateral relations and regional and international issues, according the Foreign Office.

During the visit, PM Sharif and President Erdoğan would unveil a logo to commemorate 75 years of Pakistan-Turkey diplomatic relations.

The prime minister will also hold meetings with Turkish ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade, Health and leading Turkish businessmen and investors, the statement added.

“The Prime Minister will also attend a Pakistan-Turkey Business Council Forum, hosted in collaboration with DEIK (Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board).”

The prime minister will highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and “encourage Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan and work to strengthen Pakistan-Turkey trade and economic ties.”

“The historic and long-standing relations between Pakistan and Turkey are firmly anchored in common faith, shared history, and a glorious tradition of mutual support to each other on issues of core interest.”

“The prime minister’s visit is important in the context of deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, regional connectivity, health, education, culture and people-to-people relations.”

The visit will help strengthen the relationship between the two countries and will take them to new heights, said the statement