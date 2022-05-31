PM’s Turkey visit, PTI members’ resignation, Pakistan vs West Indies series schedule

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkey Tuesday on a two-day official visit. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The prime minister is visiting on the invitation of Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two leaders will discuss issues of mutual interest, trade and investment.

Prime Minister will also chair a meeting of the federal cabinet Tuesday. The meeting will discuss the PTI long march and Supreme Court’s decision. The prime minister will also take the cabinet into confidence on his visit to Turkey.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned the PTI members who resigned from the assembly for the verification of their resignations. Each member will personally appear before the speaker and confirm their resignation.

From self-defense to MMA: Eman Khan’s journey

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed focal persons on airports for the redressal of complaints of passengers arriving in the country. The step was taken after a number of passengers complained that the airport official confiscated items from their luggage after the government imposed a ban on the imports of luxury and non-essential items.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the venue, timings and officials for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. The matches have been shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan due to the uncertain political situation in the country.

The first phase of local bodies elections in Sindh will be held on June 26. The contestants will be allotted symbols on May 31 and June 1.