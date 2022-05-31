Eight members of Punjab’s cabinet take oath

With a deadlock over the Punjab governor coming to a close earlier in the day, the provincial government finally got back on track as eight members of Punjab’s cabinet took oath late on Monday.

The oath was administered by the newly installed governor, Balighur Rehman, in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

The new cabinet members, who took oath, include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Sardar Awais Laghari, Malik Ahmed Khan, Rana Iqbal Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Attaullah Tarar and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Hassan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gillani.

They have been assigned following postfolios:

Sardar Awais Laghari (Local government)

Malik Ahmed Khan (Law and Parliamentary Affairs)

Rana Iqbal Khan (Communications and works)

Khawaja Salman Rafiq (Health)

Tarrar has been appointed as the chief minister’s adviser on home affairs while the two PPP ministers will be assigned portfolios in later.

Earlier, in a hurriedly called ceremony, the oaths were administered to legatimize the provincial government which has been functioning without a cabinet since Hamza Shahbaz took oath as chief minister last month, SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported.

The appointment of the provincial cabinet had been stalled after Rehman’s predecessor, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, refused to administer oath to cabinet ministers. He had argued that the provincial government was illegal as it had failed to legitimately win an election.

Earlier, Balighur Rehman also took oath took oath as 38th Punjab governor. The oath was administered by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Amir Bhatti.