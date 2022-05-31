Eight members of Punjab cabinet’s take oath

Eight members of Punjab’s cabinet took oath Monday night, just moments after new Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman was sworn in.

The oath was administered by the governor in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

The members who took oath included Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Sardar Awais Laghari, Malik Ahmed Khan, Rana Iqbal Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Attaullah Tarar and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Hassan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gillani.

They have been assigned following postfolios:

Sardar Awais Laghari (Local government)

Malik Ahmed Khan (Law and Parliamentary Affairs)

Rana Iqbal Khan (Communications and works)

Khawaja Salman Rafiq (Health)

Tarrar has been appointed chief minister’s adviser of interior while the two PPP ministers will be assigned portfolios in later.

In a hurriedly called ceremony, the oaths were administered to legatimize the provincial government which has been functioning without a cabinet since Hamza Shahbaz took oath as chief minister last month, SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported.

The appointment of cabinet had been stalled due to the refusal of Rehman’s predecessor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema to administer oath from cabinet ministers.

Earlier, Balighur Rehman also took oath took oath as 38th Punjab governor. The oath was administered by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Amir Bhatti.