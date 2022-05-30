Centre must not interfere with provincial subjects after 18th amendment: Senate committee

A Senate committee has recommended the federal government to not interfere with the subjects that have been devolved to the provinces after the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

A meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Devolution was held Monday. The meeting, which was chaired by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Senator Taj Haider, was attended by Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senators Muhammad Akram and Haji Hidayatullah Khan and senior officers of the Cabinet Division, Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination and other departments.

The meeting was held to discuss future coordination between the federal and provincial government under the 18th Amendment.

The meeting emphasized that in order to address the grievances of provinces, the government must maintain a timeline in which the issues are resolved

“The Committee brainstormed ideas on how to ensure that subjects under the 18th Constitutional Amendment are devolved completely,” added a statement released after the meeting.

The meeting called upon the federal and provincial governments to work together to ensure the country’s progress and turn confrontations into meaningful consultation.

The committee recommended students exchange programs between the provinces “to bridge the trust gap between federating units.”

The committee also stressed the need to develop a holistic view of the devolved subjects and formulation of a plan to study these subjects for more clarity.