A peek into Sindh’s first centralized Rescue 1122 service

The Sindh government, on Tuesday, finally launched the long-awaited Rescue 1122 ambulance service in the province. SAMAA TV was given an exclusive peak into the service before it was launched.

In the absence of an official service like in other parts of the country, Sindh had long been reliant on emergency services operated by numerous social welfare agencies, including in the metropolis of Karachi.

Owing to a paucity of resources, the staff employed in most of these services were ill-trained and the ambulances lacked critical medical equipment such as oxygen tanks and even first aid kits.

Per World Health Organization (WHO) standards, there should be at least one ambulance for every 51,000 citizens. However, this is not the case in Pakistan, especially in the bustling city of Karachi.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rescue 1122 project, Shazina Masood, told SAMAA TV that the first step that the government took in establishing a centralized ambulance service in the province was the integration of the Aman Health Service - established by a private entity as a welfare project - in Karachi.

With this ambulance service operating for a decade now, she the Rescue 1122 service is now being launched in the province as a centralized emergency rescue service.

The service, she said, is part of a project funded by the WHO to spread the ambulance network in the province.

Initially, she said, the project will be run by a third party, the Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services, which had been specifically established last year.

The board of the service, she said, will be chaired by the provincial health minister while other government officials will be a part of it.

Rescue fleet

Masood said that in developed countries, there is one ambulance for every 51,000 people. However, due to logistical, funding challenges and the demographics of Pakistan, she suggested that there should be at least one ambulance for every 100,000 citizens.

Keeping this ratio in view, the official said there should be at least 200 ambulances in Karachi alone.

The project chief said that now, a total of 230 ambulances will be inducted in the fleet and stationed in different parts of the province. This roll out, she said, will take place in phases.

In the first phase, the official said, the service will be launched in Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, and Tharparkar.

Masood said 30 ambulances will be added to the fleet in the second phase and provide services in Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, and Mirpur Khas.

Rescue 1122 service are expected to expand to Qambar Shahdad Kot and Shikarpur in the third phase.

Regarding Karachi, the official said that ambulances will be provided to augment the existing ambulances in the mega city.

The official said apart from 50 ambulances they receive on Tuesday, 60 ambulances are already operating in Karachi while another 25 are running in Sajawal and Thatta. With the addition of these new ambulances, it will boost the total strength of the rescue fleet to 315.

She said although they would receive all ambulances within the next five-six months. However, she conceded that it could take up to a year to ensure all of them are fully staffed and operational. This would mean that there is a chance a number of ambulances will have to sit, gathering dust before they can start helping people.

Staffing the service

The government hopes to deploy some 2,850 well-trained staff in the ambulances and control centers, including paramedics, Masood explained.

The staff will receive training from centers which will be established in Karachi and Hyderabad and the recruitment process has commenced.

Asked where the staff will come from, she said that She said the government will recruit primarily from the districts where the service will operate. This move, she hoped, would not only generate employment for these areas, but also create a sense of ownership amongst local apart from easing connections between patients and rescue workers.

Creating a network

The government aims to establish a network for these ambulances connected to central command and control centers to coordinate emergency service provision in all areas of the province.

Masood said they will also establish two command and control centers - in Karachi and Larkana, which she termed as the backbone of ambulance operations across the province.

As many as five regional offices will also be established as part of the project, she explained. Karachi, she said, will serve as the head office of the service.

In addition to these centers, ambulance stations will be set up across the country to house the ambulances and staff.

In this regard, Masood said that they have identified around 900 points to station ambulances at. So far, she said, five stations have been set up while they are working on another 40.

Once the network is fully functional, she said that ‘1122’ will become the universal short-code in the province for calling an ambulance service and every call made to it will be redirected to the command and control center.

Integrated service

The official said that the emergency service will also be integrated with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and that all ambulances for the project will primarily be received by the department as per a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between PDMA and the Sindh health department.

Hinting at possible changes in the plan over time, Masood said that currently they are making preparations as per the existing plan.

The official suggested that the government wants to create a network where other, private ambulance services, are also integrated to ensure quick service for patients.

She explained that while they are working to expand their fleet, they not have a sufficient number of ambulances to respond to non-emergency calls, particularly those received from distant areas.

She claimed that their average response time in Karachi at the moment was 14 minutes, even though the government maintains a small fleet.

With the fleet expected to grow, she expressed the hope that the response time will shrink further.

Ambulance categorization

Speaking about the categorization of ambulances, she said Rescue 1122 will feature three types of ambulances.

One will be equipped with advanced cardiac life support, a second will have advanced life support functions, while the third will feature basic life support facilities.