Pakistan athletes bag five medals, including gold, in Imam Reza Cup

Pakistani athletes have bagged five medals, including two gold, during the second Imam Reza Cup in Mashhad, Iran.

On the second and final day of the event on Monday, Pakistan’s sprinters Shajjar Abbas and Abdul Mueed Baloch bagged gold and bronze medal, respectively, in the 200m race.

Abbas crossed the finishing line in 20.91 seconds, which is a new competition record for gold in Mashad. Meanwhile, Baloch took 21.41 seconds to finish in third place.

Also, Mohammad Yasir won a gold medal in Javelin Throw.

Congratulations Shajjar Abbas for Gold & @Balochbolt for Bronze Medal in 200 meter. Pakistan is proud of you boys. ❤️🇵🇰👏👏👍.#Balochbolt#shajrabbas pic.twitter.com/Q1y81VPYNj — Makhmoor Ali Dahani (@dahani_makhmoor) May 30, 2022

Yesterday, Mueed won silver medal in the 400m event by finishing the race in 46.73 seconds, which is a new men’s national record for Pakistan in the event.

Meanwhile, Shehroz Khan won a silver medal in the High Jump event.

Coaches Qazi Tanveer Hussain and Rana Sajjad Ahmad Khan accompanied the Pakistani athletes.

Pakistan cricket team pacer Shahnawaz Dahani also congratulated Abbas and Baloch for making Pakistan proud on the international stage.