Balighur Rehman takes oath as Punjab governor

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Balighur Rehman, on Monday, took oath and 38th Punjab governor.

The oath was administered by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Amir Bhatti.

SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported after the oath of Rehman, the provincial cabinet will also take oath shortly. The process had been stalled due to the refusal of Rehman’s predecessor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema to administer oath from cabinet ministers.

The appointment of the new Punjab governor had been an issue of contention between President Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, the stalemate finally came to an end Monday after President Dr Arif Alvi relented and approved the appointment of Rehman.

The president approved Rehman’s appointment under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution following advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the tweet from the presidency.

Previously, the president had twice rejected the prime minister’s advice to remove Cheema.

Later, on May 9, the federal government removed Cheema, reasoning that he had ceased ceased to hold office on the advice of the prime minister sent to the president on April 17 and reinforced on May 1.

After the election of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, Cheema had repeatedly refused to administer oath to him. The oath was later administered by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on the orders of the Lahore High Court.