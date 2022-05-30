Timings, venue, officials confirmed for Pakistan-West Indies ODI series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the venue, timings and officials for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, the matches have been shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan due to the uncertain political situation in the country.

The games will start at 1600 (PST) time on June 8, 10 and 12, respectively.

The training camp of the Men in Green will take place in Lahore from June 1-4 with the squad moving to Multan on June 5.

Pacer Haris Rauf and all-rounder Shadab Khan, who are currently playing county cricket in the United Kingdom, will arrive on June 1 and will join the camp from the next day.

The West Indies squad will reach Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.

Series schedule with umpire and match referee appointments:

June 8 – 1st ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

June 10 – 2nd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

June 12 – 3rd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)