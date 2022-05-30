FBR appoints focal persons at airports for redressal of passengers’ complaints
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed focal persons at airports for the redressal of complaints from passengers arriving in the country.
The step was taken after a number of passengers complained that the airport official confiscated items from their luggage after the government imposed a ban on the imports of luxury and non-essential items.
A notification issued by the FBR said the appointments have been made to “facilitate genuine passengers arriving as the airports.”
“In the wake of the issuance of SRO 598(I)/2022, and to facilitate genuine passengers arriving at all the International Airports of the country, the following officer are hereby nominated as focal persons regarding facilitation and complaint redressal.
- Jinnah International Airport, Karachi
Yousuf Ali Magsi, Additional Collector JIAP
Contact 0333 2466000 and 021 99248807
- Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore
Irum Sohail, Additional Collector AIIAP Lahore
Contact: 0300 4174177 and 042 99240481
- Sialkot International Airport
Syed Babar Ali Shah, Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Customs House, Sialkot
Contact: 0302 4444004 and 052 9200515
- Islamabad International Airport
Rizwan Salabat, Aditional Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Customs House, Islamabad
Contact: 0300 9418696 and 051- 9555144
- Bacha Khan International Airport
Zakir, Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Customs House, Peshawar
Contact: 0333 9719085 and 091 9216448
- Quetta International Airport
Moeen Afzal, Additional Collector, (Enforcement), Quetta
Contact: 0333 4416746 and 081 9202708
- Multan international Airport
Rana Irfan Shaukat, Additional Collector, International Airport, Multan
Contact: 0321 9420479 and 061 9200376
- Faisalabad International Airport
Mateen Alam, Additional Collector, Faisalabad International Airport
Contact: 0300 7991881 and 041 9230218
The officials have been ordered to ensure their availability on their contact numbers round the clock.
Complaints
As the government banned the import of “non-essential luxury” goods — ranging from cars and mobile phones to chocolate bars and sanitary wares — officials ruthlessly seized all such items from passengers at the airports.
Several passengers tweeted their grievances, claiming that airport authorities even confiscated items of personal use under the pretext of the ban.
Some Twitter users said Customs officials asked the passengers to pay arbitrary duties if they intend to keep the confiscated items.
After the complaints, Finance Minister issued a clarification on Twitter stating that the actions had been taken to curb smuggling of the items banned by the government.
However, the minister emphasized that airport officials could easily distinguish smugglers from ordinary citizens. “Officials know who they [khaipyas] are. Ordinary citizens bringing in a few items will not be harassed,” the finance minister said in a tweet.
After the complaints, the FBR chairman also instructed the Pakistan Customs officers deputed at the airports “not to bother bonafide passengers.”