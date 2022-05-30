FBR appoints focal persons at airports for redressal of passengers’ complaints

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed focal persons at airports for the redressal of complaints from passengers arriving in the country.

The step was taken after a number of passengers complained that the airport official confiscated items from their luggage after the government imposed a ban on the imports of luxury and non-essential items.

A notification issued by the FBR said the appointments have been made to “facilitate genuine passengers arriving as the airports.”

“In the wake of the issuance of SRO 598(I)/2022, and to facilitate genuine passengers arriving at all the International Airports of the country, the following officer are hereby nominated as focal persons regarding facilitation and complaint redressal.

Jinnah International Airport, Karachi

Yousuf Ali Magsi, Additional Collector JIAP

Contact 0333 2466000 and 021 99248807

Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore

Irum Sohail, Additional Collector AIIAP Lahore

Contact: 0300 4174177 and 042 99240481

Sialkot International Airport

Syed Babar Ali Shah, Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Customs House, Sialkot

Contact: 0302 4444004 and 052 9200515

Islamabad International Airport

Rizwan Salabat, Aditional Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Customs House, Islamabad

Contact: 0300 9418696 and 051- 9555144

Bacha Khan International Airport

Zakir, Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Customs House, Peshawar

Contact: 0333 9719085 and 091 9216448

Quetta International Airport

Moeen Afzal, Additional Collector, (Enforcement), Quetta

Contact: 0333 4416746 and 081 9202708

Multan international Airport

Rana Irfan Shaukat, Additional Collector, International Airport, Multan

Contact: 0321 9420479 and 061 9200376

Faisalabad International Airport

Mateen Alam, Additional Collector, Faisalabad International Airport

Contact: 0300 7991881 and 041 9230218

The officials have been ordered to ensure their availability on their contact numbers round the clock.

Complaints

As the government banned the import of “non-essential luxury” goods — ranging from cars and mobile phones to chocolate bars and sanitary wares — officials ruthlessly seized all such items from passengers at the airports.

Several passengers tweeted their grievances, claiming that airport authorities even confiscated items of personal use under the pretext of the ban.

Some Twitter users said Customs officials asked the passengers to pay arbitrary duties if they intend to keep the confiscated items.

After the complaints, Finance Minister issued a clarification on Twitter stating that the actions had been taken to curb smuggling of the items banned by the government.

However, the minister emphasized that airport officials could easily distinguish smugglers from ordinary citizens. “Officials know who they [khaipyas] are. Ordinary citizens bringing in a few items will not be harassed,” the finance minister said in a tweet.

After the complaints, the FBR chairman also instructed the Pakistan Customs officers deputed at the airports “not to bother bonafide passengers.”