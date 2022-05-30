Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 8pm - 30 May 2022 Samaa News Headlines 8pm - 30 May 2022 May 30, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 8pm - 30 May 2022 Recommended Balighur Rehman takes oath as Punjab governor Centre must not interfere with provincial subjects after 18th amendment: Senate committee President Alvi relents: Balighur Rehman appointed as Punjab governor Related Stories Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 19 May 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12pm - Hamza ko wazir e Ala nahi manty - Fawad Chaudhry - 19 May 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am - Dollar ki interbank mein bhe double century - 19 May 2022 Most Popular Send CNIC number to 786 to avail petrol subsidy: Miftah Balochistan LG elections: Independents lead according to unofficial results Real Madrid reportedly make huge offer for Tchouameni