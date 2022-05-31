Foreign direct investment shrinks 23% in three years under PTI

Pakistan saw a 23% dip in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the past three years. The dip came in a period when Germany and the United States invested more money than they did in the preceding three-year interval, revealed documents submitted by the Board of Investment (BOI) to the National Assembly.

The BoI had submitted the data, which is available with SAMAA Investigation Unit, in March this year — before the end of the Imran Khan-led government — in response to a question from MNA Barjees Tahir.

The lawmaker wanted to know if the PTI government had attracted foreign investment to the country.

“Yes, present government has succeeded to attract 20.1% more FDI amounting to $1,056 million during FY2021-2022 (July-Dec) as compared to $879.7 million of the corresponding period FY2020-21 (July-Dec), “ the government said in a carefully crafted reply.

However, the data provided in annexures I and II narrated a completely different story for the years 2019 to 2021.

Between 2013 and 2022, Pakistan attracted a total of $17.2 billion in net FDI with significant flare-ups in fiscal years 2016-2018 ($2,406.6m), 2017-18 ($2,780.3m), and 2019-20 ($2,597.5m). And there was a big drop in 2018-2019 ($1362.4m), the year Pakistan held general elections.

The cumulative FDI in the years 2019-21 was $5.82 billion, at least $1.76 billion lower than $7.58 billion from the 2016-18 period.

Contributors and beneficiaries

In the past three years (2019-2021), China was still the largest FID contributor to Pakistan, investing around $1.73 billion.

However, FDI from the “all-weather friend” was significantly lower than what it had invested in the preceding three years (2016-2018) when its investors pumped $3.12 into Pakistan’s economy.

Germany increased its investment by around $140.3 million from $24.8 million in 2016-2018 to $165.1 million in 2019-2021. Norway was a similar case which increased its investment from $176.4 million to $504.4 million.

The foreign direct investment from the United States went up by $132 million to $355.7 million in 2019-21, from $223.1 in 2016-18.

Investors from the United Kingdom brought $447.6 million to Pakistan in the past three years compared to $672.1 in 2016-18.

Among other European nations, Netherlands cut its investment by almost half from $587.8 million in 2016-18 to $309.3 million in 2019-21 and Hungary from $123.2 million to $102.2 million.

Italy went from $223.5 million in 2016-18 to $145.5 million in 2019-21 and Switzerland from $239.7 million to $157.5 million.

The FDI from Austria, too, shrunk from $91.8 million to $12.2 million while Egypt’s investment slumped from $190.8 million to $23.7 million.

From the Asia nations, Japanese investment increased $152.9 to 168.4 and South Korean from $38.6 million to $149.9 million. Investment from Singapore went down from $99.6 million to $62.9 million. Investment from Hong Kong saw a relatively small change from $493.6 million to $518 million.

Brotherly Islamic country Malaysia, which once developed closed ties with the PTI government, saw its investment in Pakistan dwindle from $194.2 million to $123.1 million.

Similarly, Turkey - which has been beset by its own economic problems - cut its investment from $182.3 million in 2016-18 to $113.7 million in 2019-21.

The UAE reduced investment to $161.8 million in the past three years from $161.8 million in the preceding three-year period.

In the past three years, the FDI from Malta was $138.9 million. The investment was limited to the years 2019-21.