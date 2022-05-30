No, Facebook is not opening an office in Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has denied reports that meta-owned Facebook was opening its office in Pakistan.

“It has been noticed that a fake news regarding opening of Facebook office in Pakistan is circulating in media,” the FIA spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday evening. “No such official statement was made by FIA and the same is strongly denied.”

It also said cited source in the reports was “misleading”.

“FIA strongly condemns publishing of such baseless stories without confirmation and authentication,” the statement added.

Earlier there were reports that Meta has initiated talks with Pakistan about opening a permanent office in the country.

Notably, during the PTI’s tenure, then Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry had urged tech companies including Facebook to open their offices in Pakistan.

In October 2021, Pakistan notified new cyber rules requiring social media companies to open permanent offices in the country and follow local laws.