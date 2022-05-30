After governor’s removal, Punjab’s top lawyer also steps down

Punjab Advocate General Ahmad Awais has resigned from his post hours after President Arif Alvi assented to the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Balaighur Rehman as Punjab Governor.

Awais has been embroiled in a constitutional strife with the new Punjab government and was repeatedly stopped from representing the provincial government in litigation.

Outlining the reasons for the resignation, Awais told SAMAA TV that he has stepped down as “he was unable to work with the incumbent government.”

He remained at the post for 21 months.

Since the change of the government and the election of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the government had been trying to remove Awais. He was twice restrained from appearing before the courts on behalf of the government.

On April 24, the provincial law department stopped Awais from representing the government in litigation.

Later, on May 17, he was again stopped from appearing before courts on behalf of the government and his responsibilities were assigned to Additional Advocate General Jawwad Yaqoob.

Later, a summary was also moved by the provincial law department to the chief minister for Awais’ removal. However, Awais claimed the chief minister doesn’t have the power to remove a law officer and only the governor could do that.