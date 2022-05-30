From self-defense to MMA: Eman Khan’s journey

The interest in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has steadily grown in Pakistan over the years, with Eman Khan one of the leading names in the local circuit.

Eman has already participated in three fights, which includes two victories, since making her debut in August 2021. She is currently preparing for her fourth fight, which is set to take place next month.

While speaking in an interview during SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, Eman revealed that here journey in MMA started with learning self-defense in England.

“When I was studying in London, I just wanted to build up my self-confidence. So I decided to start Krav Maga which is an Israeli martial art that has been modified for self-defense. It may or may not be true that it doesn’t work in real life situations but I tried it anyway and I enjoyed it,” Eman said.

“I enjoyed it so much that when I moved back to Pakistan I tried Muay Thai and Kickboxing. After I short while, I started sparring which really motivated me to take it further,” she added.

She also said that winning and losing wasn’t her motivation to take up the combat sport.

“Winning and losing doesn’t matter to it as I want to challenge myself and I think that’s the best thing that has come out of this,” she said.

She also plans to move from amateur to professional MMA after two years.

“Currently, I’m an amateur fighter in the MMA world and I plan to stay at that level for next one or two years max before turning pro,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of maintaining discipline in order to accomplish your goals.

“Trust in yourself and put in all the hours that you can and be the best that you can. It’s not about making big steps, it’s about being one percent better every day,” she said. “Even I sometimes don’t have the motivation to wake up at 5:30 in the morning for training and then again during the day, I would be lying if I said that. But where motivation fades, discipline will take its place. So be disciplined in everything that you do.”