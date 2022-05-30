Russia says five dead in strikes on Donetsk in eastern Ukraine

At least five people died following strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Russian investigators said Monday, claiming the attack was carried out by Kyiv’s forces.

“On May 30, Ukrainian security forces shelled the centre of the city of Donetsk. According to preliminary information, five civilians were killed, including a teenager born in 2009,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said as quoted by Russian news agencies.

It added 16 people were injured in the attack that damaged three schools.

Donetsk is the de-facto capital of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region that borders Russia.

Before sending troops into Ukraine, Russia recognised the independence of the DNR and neighbouring Lugansk People’s Republic (LNR), another pro-Russian breakaway region.

Kyiv has been locked in conflict with Kremlin-backed separatists in the two breakaway regions since 2014.

Authorities in the DNR said on Telegram that two apartment blocks and three schools were hit in the attack, accusing Kyiv of using artillery and rockets with cluster munitions.