Schedule announced for Pakistan women’s tour of Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the national women’s team will tour Australia for three T20Is and three ODIs in 2023.

The matches which will be played in Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra from January 16-29. The ODIs will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025.

“Pakistan’s tour to Australia is one of their four away series in this competition played over a three-year period. Their other three away series are against Bangladesh, England and New Zealand, schedule of which will be announced in due course,” PCB said in a press release.

“Pakistan is presently hosting Sri Lanka, which is one of the four series that will be played in their backyard. Ireland, South Africa and West Indies are the other home series with Ireland scheduled to tour in November, while details of South Africa and West Indies to be announced closer to time,” it added.

10 teams are participating in the ICC Women’s Championship, which includes Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

At the end of the three-year cycle, the top five teams and the hosts will book a berth for the World Cup in 2025, while the rest of the teams will have to go through the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Pakistan women’s schedule of matches in Australia:

ODIs

Jan 16: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Jan 18: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Jan 21: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

T20Is

Jan 24: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Jan 27: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Jan 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra