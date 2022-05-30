Farah Khan’s employees submit reply in NAB’s assets beyond means case

All four employees of Farah Khan (whose real name is Farhat Shahzadi) – a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi – who have been named in the assets beyond means case against her have submitted their replies in the court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had summoned four accused in the assets beyond means case of against Farah Khan including her business manager, cashier and bankers.

All four people had been asked to appear before the NAB on May 30 along with relevant records. On Monday, however, they submitted their written answers through their counsel.

“All four employees were not the public holders, one of them was a tutor of her children,” the reply submitted in the court stated. It terms the NAB’s decision to issue notices to Farah Khan’s employees illegal. The reply stated that Farah Khan has never been a public holder. The NAB should first decide about their jurisdiction then issue the notice, it added.

On May 8, NAB launched an investigation against Farah Khan over allegations of amassing assets beyond her known sources of income and alleged money laundering. The inquiry was authorized last month in a meeting held at the bureau’s headquarters.

According to a NAB press release issued after the meeting, “huge turnover amounting to Rs847m has been found in her account during the last 3 years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile.”

“While reviewing the income tax returns of Farhat Shahzadi (alias Farah Khan), it was allegedly observed that her assets significantly increased from the year 2018 onwards for unknown reasons,” read the press release.

Earlier last month, SAMAA TV’s investigation unit revealed that Farah Khan’s wealth jumped four times under Imran Khan, according to the documents she submitted with the Election Commission of Pakistan when she became PTI’s covering candidate for Senate elections in 2021.