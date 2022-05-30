‘Feels at home’: Darren Sammy receives Sitara-e-Pakistan

West Indies star cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Daren Sammy has finally received the civil award “Sitara-e-Pakistan” for his “outstanding contribution” to reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

Darren since Monday morning seemed excited as he kept his fans hooked to his Twitter with a message to guess “what he is receiving today”. Darren’s Pakistani fans remained a few steps ahead then the rest as his Kameez-Shalwar attire revealed the surprise for cricket lovers.

“There it is… me collecting the Sitar-e-Pakistan award,” Darren tweeted a picture when he was being conferred the award. “Such a proud moment,” he added.

Taking to Instagram, the Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach expressed his gratitude for Pakistan and said he “feels like home” staying in the country.

“It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award, Sitara-e-Pakistan, from the Government and people of Pakistan,” Dareen maintained.

Following his announcement, Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi congratulated the West Indies player and said his “contribution to Pakistan cricket revival” will be written in “golden words”.

“Your contribution for Pakistan cricket revival will be [written] in golden words [and] in our hearts forever,” he added.

Darren was honored with the civil award on August 14 last year on the 75th Independence Day of the nation.