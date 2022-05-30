High RLNG prices force glass company to suspend production

Rising prices of regasified liquid natural gas (RLNG) have forced a Pakistani glass company to partially suspend its production only weeks after the government notified revised RLNG prices for May 2022.

Balochistan Glass Limited has informed the market regulator, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), of its discussion to suspend production at Unit-III of the company located at Kot Abdul Malik near Sheikhpura in Punjab.

“Keeping in view of instant increase in prices of RLNG, resulting into significant increase in cost of production coupled with other market pricing factors compelled the management to suspend its tableware glass operations located at Kot Abdul Malik (Unit-3) temporarily,” the company informed PSX management in a letter.

It quickly added that during the suspension period the company has sufficient stock to cater to the customer demands in the current summer season.

Balochistan Glass Limited (BGL) indicated that it would announce the resumption when production becomes cost-effective.

BGL has three production units with a total annual capacity of 108,000 tons located at two locations near Sheikhupura and one near Hub in Balochistan, according to the information provided on the company’s website.

Unit III has a production capacity of 22,000 tons.

The company sells its tableware under the brand name of Marimax.

Increase in RLNG prices

On May 13, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified average sale price for RLNG at US$21-24 per MMBtu pushing up the cost by 40%.

High prices are likely to hit other sectors as well since RLNG is the second major contributor to the country’s power generation after hydropower.

The RLNG prices have doubled on a year-on-year basis as they stood at US$12-14 in May 2021.

High RLNG prices have already left the country’s CNG sector out of competition.